Once Antonio Conte has properly got his feet under the table at White Hart Lane, Tottenham Hotspur should be going places.

The Italian won’t suffer fool’s gladly and isn’t backwards when coming forwards and getting in his player’s faces.

Some may respond to him, some may not, but what’s clear is that he is a serial winner, so it proves that his methods work.

By the time of the January transfer window, arguably he will have identified who he needs to get rid of and which players he would like brought in to give Tottenham the best chance to finish as high as possible.

One area of the team that Conte is known to be looking at is goalkeeper.

According to The Telegraph, Everton’s Jordan Pickford is being targeted to replace Hugo Lloris, and given the Toffees’ well-documented issues with Financial Fair Play, Rafa Benitez may be forced, reluctantly, to sell.

Lloris will soon be out of contract, so there’s a need for Spurs to be on the ball now, even if the Frenchman ends up signing another deal.

Pickford may be England’s No.1 and the undisputed starter for the Merseysiders, but he’s still incredibly error prone.

He’s come up big for the Three Lions in tournament football, however, some of the most basic tenets of goalkeeping appear beyond him at club level.

Conte clearly sees something in him that he likes, albeit Pickford won’t come cheap. Tottenham might find they actually get better value for money elsewhere.