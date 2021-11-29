Jose Mourinho hoping to be reunited with former player as Roma target Barcelona star

There are major concerns over Memphis Depay’s physical state, as well as his ability to lead a top-level side, and those concerns have forced Barcelona to reevaluate his position at the club.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet El Nacional, who claims the Dutch attacker has so far failed to impress new manager Xavi.

With the attacker’s contract set to expire in 2023, there are growing suggestions that the next couple of transfer windows may be Barcelona’s best chance of pocketing a decent sum.

The Catalan side is believed to be open to the prospect of selling and would welcome offers of around £33m.

Although prior to the Dutchman’s move to Barcelona he was wanted by several top clubs, including Paris-Saint Germain and Juventus, it has been claimed his latest spell has now seen Jose Mourinho’s Roma enter the race.

MORE: Gareth Bale’s agent risks wrath of Real Madrid fans following brutal defence of Welshman

Mourinho’s Roma is on a decent run of form as they look to turn, what has so far, been an up and down season, around.

Looking to add some top-quality attacking talent to his ranks, the Portuguese tactician, who has previous experience with managing the Dutchman from the pair’s time at Manchester United, could look to link back up with his old stars.

Although much has been made of Depay’s ability to perform at the highest level, those concerns are not shared by Mourinho, who spoke very highly of the Holland international earlier this summer.

“He is a really good professional. People can look at him and probably think he’s a party boy,” Mourinho told talkSPORT (as quoted by MEN). “I think he got this maturity in Lyon which is sometimes what players need.

“Sometimes they can go too early to the biggest clubs where they are not ready to cope with it. Where they are not ready to understand that in the biggest clubs there is internal competition, that you can not play all the time. That there are fantastic players to fight with you for a position. They can lose a little sense of reality and become a bit childish. Which is what happened.

“So when he decided to go to Lyon it was a great move for him and now he goes to Barcelona with maturity, with a good football age and I believe the Barcelona culture of football will help him also to level up in this important part of his career. But good memories of him and I repeat – he was a good professional.”