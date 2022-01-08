Man United revisit possibility of signing Lazio midfielder

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has frequently been linked with a move to Manchester United. However, with a move so far failing to materialise, fans have been left to wonder if they’ll ever see the commanding Serbian make the switch to Old Trafford.

Milinkovic-Savic, 26, joined Lazio in 2015 following a £10.8m move from Belgian side Genk.

Since his arrival at the Stadio Olimpico, the Serbia international has gone on to feature in 272 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 100 goals, along the way.

Growing to become one of Europe’s most well-rounded central midfielders, with his deal set to expire in 2024, the coming windows could finally be the time that the 26-year-old takes the next step in his career.

According to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, although Juventus have also been long-time admirers of Milinkovic-Savic, the cost to lure him away from their domestic rivals is too much and that could now open the door for one of England’s biggest clubs to make a move.

It has been noted that two clubs from abroad showing the most interest is the Red Devils and Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

When it comes to midfielders, especially those of a defensive nature, Man United have been crying out for a world-class one for many seasons.

Currently forced to use the likes of Scott McTominay and Brazilian Fred, although both players are enjoying an upturn in form, there are very few fans and pundits who believe the duo have what it takes to guide the club to major silverware.

Although landing a player of Milinkovic-Savic’s calibre would be far from a straightforward operation, when it comes to having the necessary financial power, United are one of only a few clubs able to get a deal over the line.

The 26-year-old wouldn’t come cheap though – currently valued at a massive £63m (Transfermarkt), whichever club does decide to back their interest up with an offer, is going to have to write a pretty hefty cheque.