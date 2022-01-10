As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak its havoc on football schedules Europe-wide, many elite sides are seeing their games cancelled because of the inability to field a team.

What that means of course is weeks of potential fixture congestion, which most of the top teams can do without, certainly if those games aren’t able to be fitted in until nearer the business end of the campaign.

Liverpool appeared to be the latest to succumb to the virus’ effects and the Reds successfully campaigned for their Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg against Arsenal to be delayed for a week after a number of supposed positive Covid-19 tests.

However, all but one of the tests subsequently came back as ‘false positives,’ and that has, according to The Athletic, led to a number of complaints from other teams that the Reds have manipulated the system to their advantage.

It’s believed that the EFL are therefore now considering whether to investigate Liverpool, given the depth of feeling from the complainants.

A dangerous precedent will almost certainly be set if the authorities were to follow through with any investigation, however, there is just cause.

Only Trent Alexander-Arnold was confirmed to have the virus in the end, and so many false positive results being returned is thought to be highly unlikely.

With other clubs being forced to play their games despite many positive results being confirmed, and the strength of their XIs therefore being compromised, their ire is understandable.

Liverpool are likely to be looking over their shoulders for the foreseeable future.