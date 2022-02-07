Newcastle United expected to land highly-rated sporting director from PL rivals

Brighton and Hove Albion Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United are now widely expected to be the next destination for Dan Ashworth after he resigned as the sporting director at Brighton.

The Magpies are under new ownership after their Saudi takeover earlier this season, and are going about making sweeping changes at St James’ Park.

Newcastle made some strong signings such as Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier this January, but it’s now vital they they rebuild at other levels as well, with Ashworth looking like a shrewd appointment.

The 50-year-old is highly regarded in the game for the work he’s done with the Seagulls, as well as his role in revamping the England national team in the past.

Ashworth is one of the architects of the ‘England DNA’ system, and has also helped Brighton pull off some smart recruitment on the cheap in recent times.

Working alongside manager Eddie Howe, this looks like an exciting new team emerging at NUFC.

