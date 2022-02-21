Chelsea legend John Terry admits he’s still “scared” of Jose Mourinho

Chelsea legend John Terry has heaped praise onto Jose Mourinho, naming him as the best manager he’s worked under.

The Blues great answered questions from fans in a Q&A session on Instagram, and didn’t struggle to name the best manager he played under in his career.

He admitted, however, that he’s still “scared” of Mourinho, whilst also naming Carlo Ancelotti as a close second.

“Jose [Mourinho]. He was the best I played under, I’m still scared of him now,” Terry said.

“Also loved Carlo Ancelotti.”

Mourinho is undoubtedly one of Chelsea’s greatest ever managers, even if he’s had a rather more difficult time of things in the last few years.

The Portuguese tactician has had disappointing spells in charge of Manchester United and Tottenham, and is now in Serie A with Roma.

Earlier in Terry’s career, however, he was surely the best manager in the world, with Terry also singing his praises in an interview back in 2017.

“His standards were so high, and he demanded from everyone,” the former England international said.

“The players, staff, people inside the medical team, everyone at the football club. He was on everything. His intensity and attention to detail was incredible.”