Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk joked about team-mate Fabinho showing “no respect” to Chelsea with his chipped penalty in the Carabao Cup final shoot-out.

The Brazil international put in a strong performance for the Reds as they beat Chelsea at Wembley, and Van Dijk was clearly amused by the audacity of his team-mate’s cheeky Panenka penalty.

See below as Van Dijk jokes with Fabinho after the game…

Van Dijk: “No respect. We chip now.” ? pic.twitter.com/iKwcNrlWHc — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) March 1, 2022

Liverpool fans will no doubt love the confidence and quality Fabinho showed in this big moment, which helped the club win the League Cup for the 9th time in their history, more than any other club.