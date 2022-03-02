Newcastle & Arsenal transfer target is in his “last two months” at his current club, says journalist

Fabian Ruiz is coming to the end of his time at Napoli as Newcastle and Arsenal are among his transfer suitors, according to Corriere dello Sport journalist Antonio Giordano.

The Spain international will be heading out of the Serie A Club this summer, with his employers set to put him up for sale as a number of big names show an interest in his services.

Big-spending Newcastle look set to be one of those names, while Arsenal, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid could also be in the running.

“These are Fabian’s last two months at Napoli. In two months, an auction will be triggered around the Spaniard, it is inevitable. In April, he will be 26 years old. In a year, his [contract] will expire and there seems to be no possibility of renewal,” Giordano said.

Fabian Ruiz is leaving Napoli this summer
“He wants to leave, the club has a duty to sell and whoever wants to buy, they have the right and the duty to believe in it and to come and make a serious offer.

“He will become the prized piece of the market if he scores another goal like that against Roma, which is part of the masterpieces, and the performances of the first four months of this season.

“Guardiola, Barcelona, ??Real Madrid, Newcastle and Arsenal like him.”

