Video: Former Liverpool star berates “Championship” level Everton defence, and warns of impending relegation

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has berated Everton’s defensive performance tonight, and warned they are at serious threat of being relegated. 

Everton were on the receiving end of a 5-0 walloping by Tottenham Hotspur, as Harry Kane moved above Thierry Henry in the Premier League goalscoring charts and one behind Chelsea legend Frank Lampard on 176 goals.

But Carragher, who is now a pundit, warned The Toffees that despite their talented attacking options, the defence was at best “Championship” quality, and as a result they were certainly not ‘too good to go down’, as the old saying goes.

Everton are one of a distinct group of clubs who have never been relegated from the Premier League, but their status in that list is under serious threat this season, and Frank Lampard needs to find a way to steer them clear of the drop zone which they currently sit just one point above.

