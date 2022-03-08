Manchester United are surely about to embark on a summer of change, with a new manager coming in to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick, while new signings are surely set to replace a number of first-team players who could also be on their way out.

The Red Devils were thrashed 4-1 by rivals Manchester City at the weekend, and now face a serious fight to get past Arsenal and finish in the top four, so it’s clear major work is needed to get this club back to where it wants to be.

Fabrizio Romano has discussed who the main Man United transfer targets could be, with additions being sought in attack, midfield and defence, as per his video clip below…

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United’s top transfer priorities this summer

In terms of attacking players, it makes sense for Man Utd to be seeking to make changes in that department as soon as possible. Cristiano Ronaldo returned last summer but is now 37 and proving disappointing in the second half of this season, while Edinson Cavani is heading towards the end of his contract.

Anthony Martial has struggled in recent times and his Old Trafford future will surely be in doubt now after going out on loan to Sevilla, while even Marcus Rashford is said to be considering his future, according to the Times.

Interestingly, with MUFC being linked increasingly strongly with Erik ten Hag to come in as their next manager (by 90min and others), there could perhaps be a perfect solution right under their noses.

One of the many impressive things Ten Hag has done as Ajax manager is turn Ivorian forward Sebastien Haller from a West Ham flop into a world class goal machine, who is firing on all cylinders in the Champions League as well as the Eredivisie.

The 27-year-old only managed 10 goals in 48 games in his time in the Premier League with the Hammers, but he’s looked a totally different player at Ajax, scoring 44 goals in 55 appearances in all competitions for the Amsterdam giants, including a remarkable 31 goals in 32 games so far this season.

Strong, powerful, and with great poacher’s instincts, it seems clear Haller would be ideal to help Ten Hag make an impact at United, where, as Romano says, strengthening up front is sure to be a priority.

If United transfer chiefs can get Haller to join alongside Ten Hag, it could be a stunning double raid on Ajax that finally helps the club turn their fortunes around.