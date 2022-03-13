Tottenham defender Cristian Romero clearly enjoyed Harry Maguire’s own goal in yesterday’s game at Old Trafford.

Manchester United ran out 3-2 winners in the end, but it was a close game between the two top four contenders, and Maguire put through his own net at one point to gift Spurs an equaliser.

Romero celebrated by appearing to troll Maguire right afterwards, as several images have shown…

Man Utd ended up having the last laugh, but Spurs supporters will surely have enjoyed this passion from their player.

Cristian Romero gave it to Harry Maguire after his own goal ?? pic.twitter.com/OWLPUTL1QU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 12, 2022

Cristian Romero laughing at Harry Maguire after scoring an own goal ??? pic.twitter.com/GOomHGXNni — sgebengu es'ncane (@SeanJeansWho) March 13, 2022