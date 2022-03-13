(Photos) Tottenham’s Cristian Romero trolls Harry Maguire immediately after Man Utd star’s own goal

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero clearly enjoyed Harry Maguire’s own goal in yesterday’s game at Old Trafford.

Manchester United ran out 3-2 winners in the end, but it was a close game between the two top four contenders, and Maguire put through his own net at one point to gift Spurs an equaliser.

Romero celebrated by appearing to troll Maguire right afterwards, as several images have shown…

Cristian Romero celebrates Harry Maguire’s own goal

Man Utd ended up having the last laugh, but Spurs supporters will surely have enjoyed this passion from their player.

More Stories / Latest News
Potential Chelsea buyers have big plans for Stamford Bridge and two key players
Mohamed Salah ready to leave Liverpool for surprise transfer to Premier League rivals
Manchester United ready to sell academy graduate and join race for Spurs transfer target
More Stories Cristian Romero Harry Maguire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.