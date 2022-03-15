Tottenham Hotspur preparing offer for Barcelona attacker

Tottenham Hotspur wants to add attacking talent to their frontline and has highlighted Barcelona’s Memphis Depay as a target ahead of the summer transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Gerard Romero (via AS), who claims Antonio Conte is a fan of the Netherlands international and would like to bring him back to the Premier League.

After leaving Lyon on a free transfer, Depay, 28, only joined Barcelona last summer.

However, under the direction of former boss and compatriot Ronald Koeman, it is no wonder that Depay has found his long-term future under threat following current manager Xavi’s recent arrival.

Keen to rebuild the club’s playing squad and restore them to their former glories, it is expected that one name who could make way is Depay.

Depay to Spurs?

With Xavi likely to prefer former Premier League duo Adama Traore and Ferran Torres, 28-year-old Depay could find himself moving the other way.

Tottenham Hotspur is in need of another wide-attacker, especially after Steven Bergwijn has failed to set the league alight.

Speaking to reporters about Bergwijn’s future earlier this year, Conte, as quoted by Sky Sports, said: “Steven is a player that if he’s in good physical condition and he has good fitness, he can start the games or he can come in and change the game. For me, I think he’s an important player and you know very well the player has to be happy and I think the player is happy to stay with us and play for Tottenham.”

However, after starting just four Premier League games all season, it is clear that Conte may not have total confidence in the ex-Ajax winger and that could pave the way for another Dutchman to arrive in London this summer.