Exclusive: Jude Bellingham tipped to choose Liverpool transfer over Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes that Jude Bellingham would probably opt for a transfer to Liverpool over a move to Old Trafford if those were his two options.

The England international has established himself as one of the most outstanding young players in Europe during his time at Borussia Dortmund, and one imagines he’ll soon be wanted back in the Premier League.

Chadwick is not optimistic, however, that Man Utd can attract a player like Bellingham without Champions League football, or if rivals Liverpool are also in the running for the 18-year-old.

“If Liverpool and United are both interested and both make an offer, then I’m sure Jude Bellingham would choose Liverpool,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“They’re closer to the top of the Premier League, they’ve won things under Jurgen Klopp…

“Maybe if Liverpool weren’t interested you’d like to think United would be there or thereabouts, but again you’ve got to be in the Champions League to attract players like Bellingham.”

Speaking to CaughtOffside TV last week, former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique wasn’t exactly confident about the prospect of his old club signing Bellingham either.

“I don’t think there’s any chance that we’ll sign Bellingham, in my opinion,” Enrique said in the video clip above.

“It would be a massive signing, but I don’t think Liverpool is going to pay this kind of money. The only time we did it was with Van Dijk and Alisson. I don’t think it’s an option.

“The more realistic one is Fabio Carvalho from Fulham. That’s the one I think is going to happen. I want Bellingham but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Bellingham is an exciting talent and would undoubtedly strengthen either of these teams, and neutral fans will just hope we see this player back in English football at some point.