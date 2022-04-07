Arsenal transfer offer confirmed by player’s management team as they prepare to “evaluate” options

Arsenal and AC Milan will fight it out over Real Madrid star Marco Asensio this summer, as Los Blancos look to secure some funds ahead of a big summer of spending.

Milan have moved steadily towards signing the player in recent weeks and Sport Mediaset reports that Milan have already summited a proposal to the player’s entourage in which a serious offer has been presented.

The response to the Italian outlets enquiry name-dropped Arsenal as an interested party, with Asensio’s management team stating that the Gunners had approached them with an offer.

“Milan’s interest is a pride, a future in Milan is an option, there are also offers from a couple of English clubs including Arsenal, we are ready to evaluate every possibility,” the player’s management were quoted by Sport Mediaset.

The 26-year-old could be a good fit at Arsenal as a replacement for the struggling Nicolas Pepe and can play in any of the three positions behind Arsenal’s striker.

Asensio has not made any decisions at the moment and will decide his future towards the end of the season. The Spaniard’s contract expires in June 2023, with Real Madrid having already presented a renewal offer at the same figures as his existing contract of around €5million.

Real will be looking to cash in on the 26-year-old this summer or else lose him for free in 2023. The Madrid based club values Asensio around the €25/30 million mark according to Sport Mediaset, and that seems like a reasonable price for such a talented player.

Asensio has played 154 times for Real Madrid scoring 26 goals in the process, but one imagines he could do with a change of scene to somewhere like Arsenal, where he could play more regularly, away from the fierce competition of this world class Madrid squad.

