Arsenal could try swap deal to clinch right-back transfer

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer swoop for Udinese right-back Nahuel Molina this summer.

The Argentina international has impressed in Serie A and has a number of clubs looking at him ahead of the next transfer window, but the Gunners could have a useful edge in the race for his signature, according to Il Messaggero Veneto.

The report mentions that Arsenal could potentially use Pablo Mari as part of a swap deal to bring Molina to the Emirates Stadium, with the Spanish defender currently on loan at Udinese.

Mari has struggled to play regularly for Mikel Arteta’s side, so it makes sense to now try using him in any other transfer business if the opportunity arises.

Udinese may well be keen to keep Mari, so it will be interesting to see if this proposal could convince them to allow Molina to join Arsenal.

AFC only signed Takehiro Tomiyasu last summer, but he’s struggled to stay fit in his first season in England, so Molina could be another useful addition in that area of the pitch.