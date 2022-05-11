Arsenal are said to have narrowed their striker search down to four amid the prospect of two exits this summer.

The Gunners are well on their way to Champions League football, currently four points ahead of Tottenham ahead of Thursday night’s north London derby.

But while the job is not done just yet, planning is already underway for next season.

And with a new striker already needed, Arsenal may need even more than one amid possible exits.

The Gunners look set to lose Eddie Nketiah who, despite being in good form of late, is out of contract this summer.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette is also out of contract, with the Gunners set to have talks after the season concludes.

Whether Arsenal need one striker or two will likely depend on how many leave.

But according to The Mirror, they already have their shortlist in any case.

It’s reported that Gabriel Jesus, Darwin Nunez, Ollie Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are the players being prioritised currently.

Jesus could become available amid Manchester City’s agreement with Erling Haaland, while all three of the remaining players will likely cost big this summer.