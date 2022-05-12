Spurs vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Kane and Nketiah both start

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to host arguably the most important North London Derby in recent history.

The Italian’s Lilywhites will welcome Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday evening in a Premier League game that has the potential to decide which side will qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Gunners will come into the enthralling encounter narrowly ahead in the table. Currently sitting in the fourth spot on 66-points, a win for the red half of London would almost certainly seal their European fate next season.

However, failure to extend their three-game winning run could see the momentum swing in the favour of their bitter rivals.

With just three domestic games to play, including Thursday’s blockbuster showdown, both sides will know that there is no room for error, and that should make the Derby even more intriguing.

Ahead of what will undoubtedly be a hugely competitive match, both sides have named their starting 11s.

Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal

? NLD TEAMNEWS! ?? Tomiyasu at the back

? Elneny x Xhaka in midfield

? Bukayo Saka starts! #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/daGofbP1Ps — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 12, 2022

Thursday’s showdown in London is scheduled to kick off at 7.45 pm (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.