“They could blow them away” – Michael Owen makes prediction for Liverpool-Real Madrid final

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen has made an intriguing prediction ahead of this weekend’s Champions League final.

The Reds are taking on Los Blancos in Paris for what promises to be a thrilling contest between two giants of the European game, and it’s hard to pick a favourite.

Real Madrid have just won the La Liga title and beat Liverpool in the final of this competition four years ago, but Jurgen Klopp’s side have improved a lot since then, winning the Champions League in 2019, the Premier League title in 2020, and both domestic cups so far this season.

Owen played for both clubs, but it seems he’s backing Liverpool to get possibly quite a big win on Saturday night, as he told the Daily Mail he felt Klopp’s men could blow Carlo Ancelotti’s side away.

Owen did warn, however, that Madrid forward Vinicius Junior will be one to watch for the Spanish giants.

“I think Liverpool are better than Madrid and they could blow them away. 3-1 or 3-0 is my prediction,” Owen said.

“I think they could beat them reasonably convincingly because they are an exceptional team at the minute and are too good for Madrid.

“I think Liverpool will probably have a lot of the ball because I think Madrid will be keen to prevent spaces in behind them for the likes of Salah and Mane to run into.

“But I also think they will want to sit deep to actually encourage Liverpool to play that high line and then try to exploit it on the counter-attack.

“Any opponent will be looking at Liverpool and thinking the way we can beat them is to try and get in behind them.

“When Trent Alexander-Arnold moves forward, they’ve got Vinicius that could really hurt Liverpool in that position.

“Everybody does the same thing and everyone tries it. Whether you can actually do it is another matter.

“No question Madrid will be looking at Liverpool’s high line, they’ll be looking at Trent going forward a lot and they’ll be thinking Vinicius is going to be a weapon.

“I think Ancelotti will try to expose that area and Vinicius will be one of their key components.”