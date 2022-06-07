Mohamed Salah moving towards Liverpool exit as European giant lurks

The relationship between Mohamed Salah and Liverpool has been more fruitful than either could have expected when he joined the club back in 2017. Like any relationship in football however, the potential is always there for a player’s head to be turned.

At the age of 29, Salah may be on the verge of negotiating the last mammoth contract of his career and cashing in on performances that have elevated him to the top of the game. The Liverpool Echo say that talks between Salah and Liverpool are ongoing, even if a deal hasn’t been reached yet.

Those talks were set to be progressing, but according to The Mirror, Salah his set to change his mind. The Egyptian has apparently told close friends that he wants to join Barcelona, after the Catalans told him that they would try to bring him to Camp Nou if he were to run down his contract.

As with any leaks like this, it’s important to take this kind of news with a pinch of salt when contract negotiations are involved. There is no doubt that Barcelona would probably like to bring in Salah, but with their budget and squad in a state of flux, it’s unlikely they have made any firm commitments to him.