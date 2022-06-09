£41m Premier League star suggests he doesn’t want to join Newcastle

Newcastle United continue to push on with efforts to strengthen their defence, following the signing of Matt Targett. The former Aston Villa and Southampton left-back seemed delighted to continue, but Newcastle’s latest target doesn’t seem quite as convinced by the prospect.

Manager Eddie Howe is doing what he can to reunite with Nathan Ake, who stood out at Bournemouth under Howe. The Dutch international joined Manchester City two summers ago but has so far proven to be a bit-part player for Pep Guardiola. In the past season, he only featured 14 times in the Premier League, often from the bench.

Yet Ake seems determined to prove himself at City amidst those links to Newcastle.

“I am going to show myself even more next season. In principle, I just want to continue at City,” Ake told Sport Witness.

He is also faced with the prospect of stopping arguably the most fearsome central striker in the Premier League – in training. Ake was asked about the signing of Erling Haaland.

“That will be fun in training. He is of course very powerful and has a nose for goal. In the way we play, we may need that type of player too. He’s a very different type of player than we have now. I think he is a very good asset.”

Geordie Bootboys referenced that the figure being quoted for Ake was £50m, which given his lack of minutes over the past two seasons would represent excellent business for City. Ake joined for a fee of £41m and is now 27.

For Howe, Ake would be a known prospect and if the fee was cheaper, a deal would likely be looked on favourably by most. For Ake however, it would represent a large step down from the league champions. As Ake knows from his time at Chelsea, it takes significant effort to get your shot at the top.