Barcelona are said to have made a fresh offer to Bayern Munich to sign Robert Lewandowski.

The striker is expected to be on the move this summer, a year before his contract in Bavaria expires, making his desire for a new challenge rather clear.

Lewandowski doesn’t exactly see eye-to-eye with the current Barca board, and he has refused to sign a new contract.

Barcelona want to take full advantage, keen to strengthen their front line with the signing of the superstar this summer.

But while Bayern know they may lose the veteran, they are not about to give him away too cheaply, and they are driving a hard bargain this summer.

Barca are already said to have failed with an offer, and according to reports from Poland, via Sport, the Blaugrana have now returned with a fresh offer worth 35million euros (£30.05million) and 5million euros (£4.29) million in add-ons.

It will be interesting to see how Bayern respond, but Barca are now in a position to pay for the signing due to financial improvements at the club, with members voting to sell key assets last week.