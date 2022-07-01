Premier League clubs contacted over potential Neymar signing

Several Premier League clubs have been contacted over the signing of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

It has been circulating over recent weeks that PSG are open to selling Neymar during the summer transfer window if an acceptable bid is lodged but the Brazil international preferably does not want to leave according to GOAL. However, Neymar is now said to be weighing up a move away from Paris due to not feeling loved by the club reports RMC Sport.

As a result, intermediaries have briefed Premier League quartet Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United about Neymar’s potential availability in order to gauge their interest reports 90min. The Premier League is the most likely destination for the 30-year-old should he leave PSG as it is the only league that can afford a potential move for the superstar.

The 30-year-old signed a new contract at the Parc des Princes last year and earns an estimated €43m annually with bonuses at the French club states 90min. That contract expires in 2027 after a clause was triggered today that extended the original deal set to end in 2025 by two more years.

According to 90min, PSG’s Qatari ownership are not convinced that letting Neymar leave before the 2022 World Cup is necessarily the right thing to do, and wish to evaluate the situation fully before making a decision. This is a saga that has the potential to rumble on for a few weeks but could burst into life should a club from England make a move.