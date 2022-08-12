Journalist claims £49.5m EPL midfielder annoyed by lack of Arsenal approach

One player who has looked nailed on to secure a summer transfer has been Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international has just 12 months left on his contract and presumably keen to avoid losing him for free, it would be fair to say that the Foxes would at least listen to any offers for the playmaker.

Arsenal have been the club linked with Tielemans the most, however, despite splashing the cash and signing five new senior players, the Gunners have failed to follow their interest up with a formal bid, and that is reportedly beginning to frustrate Leicester City’s number eight.

Speaking to GiveMeSport about the uncertainty currently surrounding Tielemans, Jones said: “I think Tielemans has got a bit fed up of waiting for this, it’s been a long time we’ve been talking about him going to Arsenal or Manchester United, but the situation is still the same and nobody has actually knocked on the door with an offer.

“We know that Arsenal have a genuine interest and they’ve got all of the background work done on him and they’ve even got their proposed terms set up for if they were to go ahead with this one.”

Whether or not Mikel Arteta will make a late move for the Belgium international, who is currently valued at £49.5m (Transfermarkt) remains to be seen, however, given how impactful the 25-year-old has been for Brendan Rodgers since his move from Monaco in 2019, it’s understandable why the playmaker may be keen to secure a bigger move.