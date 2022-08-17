Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Man United’s dream midfield target, imminent Chelsea signing, and more

Good morning and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – an exclusive round-up of the biggest transfer news of the day, featuring Casemiro to Manchester United, Cesare Casadei to Chelsea, the latest on Pedro Neto, and more!

Ajax

Perr Schuurs is leaving Ajax for a move to Torino that could end up costing €12m if certain add-ons and bonuses are reached. He’s flying to Italy today for his medical and to sign his contract.

Arsenal

There’s been talk of Arsenal being offered Wolves winger Pedro Neto – click here to find out the latest about this possible deal.

Mauro Icardi was offered to Arsenal earlier in the summer and PSG are still trying to offload him, with the Premier League a possible destination.

Barcelona

Chelsea are preparing to hold further talks over signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Xavi is keen to keep the former Arsenal striker at Barca. The plan has been not to lose both him and Memphis Depay in the same summer.

Brighton

Official. Brighton have signed Pervis Estupinan on a five-year deal. His move from Villarreal has been announced, with Graham Potter saying: “We’re excited by what Pervis brings us and he fills a position to which we’ve been looking to add depth.”

There could be bad news for Brighton as well, though, with Moises Caicedo emerging as a top target for Manchester United. He and others have been discussed internally at Old Trafford.