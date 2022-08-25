Newcastle United have been praised for their considered approach during the summer transfer window, but it appears the Magpies are set to up the ante in the final week of the transfer market.

The deadline, which expires at 11pm on the 1st of September, is looming large and a number of clubs will be pushing to get their business done before the end of the window. The Athletic, as referenced by NUFC Blog, believe that Newcastle are one of these teams, claiming that three further signings are expected.

One of those seems nailed on to be Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak – news broke yesterday that the Swedish striker would be joining Newcastle for just under £59m.

In addition to a forward, Eddie Howe wants a midfielder and a winger. While Lucas Pacqueta has been mentioned, the idea of tempting Conor Gallagher from Chelsea seems to have much more credence to it.

Howe may also shop in London for his winger – Christian Pulisic has also been linked, with Leeds United’s Jack Harrison an alternative candidate.

Newcastle appeared keen not to overspend earlier in the transfer window, but now it seems there has been a change of tack from the Magpies. No doubt with the close of the window approaching, those fees are only likely to increase, as was the case with Isak.