Liverpool vs Rangers confirmed lineups: Klopp starts front-four but no Robertson

Liverpool are preparing to host Scottish giants Rangers at Anfield for the latest round of fixtures in this season’s Champions League group stage.

Liverpool are sitting second in Group A’s table on three points but are narrowly ahead of Ajax on goal difference. Napoli are leading the way on six points so the Reds’ cannot take anything for granted.

Rangers, on the other hand, will face exit from the competition should they lose, so that fact alone should make for an intriguing encounter.

With Ajax looking to tear up the script during their game against Napoli, Jurgen Klopp will be demanding his side turn up and put in a solid performance.

Ahead of the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m (UK time), both teams have named their starting 11s.

Interestingly, Klopp has decided to name a very attacking side featuring Mo Salah, Luiz Diaz, Diogo Jota and summer signing Darwin Nunez.

Unfortunately, there is no place for Andy Robertson, who has been ruled out with a knee injury. Konstantinos Tsimikas will come in, in place of the Scotland international.

Liverpool lineup

? TEAM NEWS ? How we line up to face @RangersFC tonight in the #UCL! — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 4, 2022

Rangers lineup