Chelsea are in a transfer tussle with AC Milan to sign RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan.

Simakan signed for Leipzig from French club Strasbourg in 2021 and has since become a regular for the Bundesliga club. At just 22 years old, Simakan has started six league games for Leipzig, and his performances have attracted the interest of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

According to Fichajes, AC Milan and Chelsea are in a transfer tussle to sign the Leipzig youngster, and this isn’t the first time the latter have been linked with signing Simakan.

The report claims that Chelsea were strongly linked with Simakan in 2021 before he agreed to join Leipzig.

Simakan has switched between right-back and centre-back during his time at Leipzig, so his versatility could make him a useful option for Graham Potter’s Chelsea.

With Potter tinkering between a back five and a back four during his short spell at Chelsea, having a player who can suit both positions will be important.

Cesar Azpilicueta isn’t going to be able to play at the top level for too much longer, and he’s been Chelsea’s right-back and centre-back option for some time now.