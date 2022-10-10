Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea transfer plans after “excellent” start by Graham Potter

Fabrizio Romano has written in his exclusive CaughtOffside column about Graham Potter and the strong start he’s made as Chelsea manager.

The Blues didn’t make the best of starts under Potter, drawing 1-1 at home to Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League, but they’ve since gone on a run of three wins in a row, including 3-0 home victories against AC Milan and Wolves in the last few days.

It’s been a hectic few months for Chelsea, with Todd Boehly buying the club from Roman Abramovich and spending plenty of money on new signings during the summer, before then quickly sacking Thomas Tuchel and hiring Potter.

Further changes are expected as the club look for new director appointments, but Romano also says now would be a good time for a bit of calm at Stamford Bridge.

As such, he isn’t sure about speculating too much about Chelsea’s transfer plans, with things going pretty well as it is for this new-look squad under their new manager.

“There will inevitably be plenty of talk about what Chelsea might do next in the transfer market, but, honestly, after so much spending in the summer under the new owners, and the recent change in manager, I think it’s time for the club to relax a bit, and enjoy this great start made by Graham Potter,” Romano wrote.

“I always felt this would be a strong appointment, and it’s clear Potter is doing an excellent job, you can see the improvement game by game. With that in mind, I think having stories on new signings any single day won’t help this squad.

“For sure 2023 will be very busy for Chelsea on the market; but I think this group deserves trust before thinking about new signings for 2023 like Christopher Nkunku and whoever else they decide to invest in.”

Chelsea have an away game against Milan coming up tomorrow night before taking on Aston Villa in the Premier League at the weekend.