Lost the ball 12 times: Leeds star ripped to shreds after ‘schoolboy’ display.

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds defender Luke Ayling has come under criticism after his performance during their loss on Sunday against Fulham. 

Leeds are in a difficult period at the moment, so naturally, certain players are being targeted for criticism.

Journalist Beren Cross certainly didn’t hold back in his analysis of Ayling’s performance.

More Stories / Latest News
Sky Sports pundit predicts Jesse Marsch to be sacked by lee as unseen footage emerges today
Chelsea eyeing swap deal to bring in French international
Jaap Stam claims teams are targeting Liverpool star this season

“Had to do better with the equaliser. Lost Aleksandar Mitrovic all too easily at a corner. Schoolboy defending. Only seemed to impact the attacking side of the game more in the second half,” said Cross, writing for Leeds Live.

According to SofaScore, Ayling lost the ball 12 times, so maybe Cross’ criticism was fair.

More Stories Luke Ayling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.