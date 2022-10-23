Lost the ball 12 times: Leeds star ripped to shreds after ‘schoolboy’ display.

Leeds defender Luke Ayling has come under criticism after his performance during their loss on Sunday against Fulham.

Leeds are in a difficult period at the moment, so naturally, certain players are being targeted for criticism.

Journalist Beren Cross certainly didn’t hold back in his analysis of Ayling’s performance.

“Had to do better with the equaliser. Lost Aleksandar Mitrovic all too easily at a corner. Schoolboy defending. Only seemed to impact the attacking side of the game more in the second half,” said Cross, writing for Leeds Live.

According to SofaScore, Ayling lost the ball 12 times, so maybe Cross’ criticism was fair.