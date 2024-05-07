Leeds United star has suggested he might have played his last game for the club.

The Championship club lost four of their final seven games of the season after looking like firm favourites for automatic promotion.

The Whites slipped out of the top two in the last few weeks of the season with Leicester City and Ipswich Town securing promotion to the Premier League.

Now, Leeds have received another major blow after one of their longest servants has reportedly decided to leave the club.

Leeds defender Luke Ayling is likely to clinch a permanent deal with Middlesbrough this summer.

In an attempt to strengthen their defensive unit, Middlesbrough pounced to sign the full-back on loan during the January transfer window.

However, his future is still uncertain, as he is scheduled to return to Elland Road.

The 32-year-old Ayling’s contract with the Whites expires at the end of the next month, and as he hasn’t signed a contract extension with the promotion-chasing team, he will become a free agent.

When asked about his future, he told MOT Leeds News:

“I think things are close and I’m excited for what the future holds”, he explained.

“I can’t say it’s done yet so [I] can’t say too much, but the last four months I’ve loved being part of it. I’ve loved every minute of it.”

In order to position themselves for another Championship season, Middlesbrough would be wise to land Ayling.

With his extensive experience in the Football League, he gives Michael Carrick further competitiveness and depth within his squad.

Leeds United would miss Luke Ayling

With 286 appearances throughout all competitions, the right-back has 11 goals for Leeds.

But now that he’s had less playing time at Elland Road, Middlesbrough were able to sign him this past winter.

Leeds fans are going to miss him after his departure from the club.