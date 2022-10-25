Key Liverpool star still missing from training ahead of crucial Ajax clash

Liverpool were forced into making a late change to their team on Saturday as midfielder Thiago woke up with a severe ear infection and missed the entirety of their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. 

The Reds travel to Amsterdam tomorrow night for a crucial Champions League clash with Ajax which could see the Premier League club on the verge of an early exit should they lose the clash.

Jurgen Klopp’s side can advance to the next round with just a draw but the German coach will still be without Thiago for the match.

The Spaniard was absent from Liverpool’s training session today as the 31-year-old continues to recover from his ear infection but Klopp did have other key stars return, reports the Liverpool Echo.

According to the report, Darwin Nunez took part in open training on Tuesday after being left out of the weekend’s game as a precaution whilst Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita also took part in full team training as their own comebacks from injury continue.

This is a big boost for Liverpool going into an important period for the side ahead of the World Cup as they try to breathe some life into their terrible start to the campaign.

