(Video) Klopp confirms midfielder has suffered injury, doubt for Merseyside derby

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s problems continue to mount.

Not only are the Reds enduring one of their worst-ever seasons after sitting 10th in the Premier League after 20 games, but after suffering multiple injuries to key players, the side faces an uphill battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Virgil Van Dijk, and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino have all been sidelined for several weeks, and now, according to Jurgen Klopp, midfielder Thiago is the latest name to join the trio on the treatment table.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Chelsea have potential Potter replacement ‘idea’; already ‘knocked’ on sextuple-winning manager’s door

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Christian Falk shares why Bayern will be watching Man City investigation closely
Exclusive: Chelsea have potential Potter replacement ‘idea’; already ‘knocked’ on sextuple-winning manager’s door
Exclusive: Christian Falk drops Everton transfer claim as Sean Dyche lines up first signing

Speaking to reporters ahead of his side’s blockbuster Merseyside derby against Everton on Monday, the German revealed how the former Bayern Munich playmaker is a doubt for Monday’s game after he was unable to train earlier this week due to a hip flexor injury.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Thiago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.