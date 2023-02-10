Liverpool’s problems continue to mount.

Not only are the Reds enduring one of their worst-ever seasons after sitting 10th in the Premier League after 20 games, but after suffering multiple injuries to key players, the side faces an uphill battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Virgil Van Dijk, and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino have all been sidelined for several weeks, and now, according to Jurgen Klopp, midfielder Thiago is the latest name to join the trio on the treatment table.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his side’s blockbuster Merseyside derby against Everton on Monday, the German revealed how the former Bayern Munich playmaker is a doubt for Monday’s game after he was unable to train earlier this week due to a hip flexor injury.