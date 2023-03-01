Fenerbahce planning to offer just £7m to sign Liverpool midfielder this summer

Fenerbahce are now planning to offer just £7m to try and sign Liverpool fan favourite Thiago Alcantara.

That is according to A Spor, who report that the Turkish giants are keen to land the 31-year-old in the summer as the Reds look to perform an overhaul on their current midfield.

The middle of the park has been a big weakness for Jurgen Klopp this season, but the Spaniard is one of the players that is not expected to be shown the door or bench next campaign.

The veteran midfielder is out of contract at Anfield in 2024, and Jude Bellingham and another midfield are being targeted to play alongside Thiago ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool are unlikely to sell Thaigo in the summer, never mind for a lowly £7m.

