Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has heavily criticised the state of the Reds’ current midfield and has revealed that he has ‘never been a fan’ of a certain star.
The middle of the park has been a weak area for Jurgen Klopp’s team this season as the Reds continue to experience a miserable season.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Hamann addressed the current make-up of Liverpool’s midfield, slating a number of the Merseyside club’s players in that area of the pitch.
One player in particular he targeted was Thiago, stating that he has never been a fan of the man many would say is Liverpool’s best midfield star.
Speaking prior to Liverpool’s trip to Crystal Palace, he said: “All the players they’ve got in midfield – who are you going to keep for next season? Because obviously the ones who have got a contract, I’m not sure somebody will take them.
“But if you look at midfield now, you look at Bajcetic, who has done well, he’s a young kid – of course you’ve got to keep him. Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones – they have progressed.
“Thiago, I’ve never been a fan of. I don’t think Liverpool is good enough to have a Thiago in the team at the moment. Fabinho hasn’t been the same. Milner is coming to the end, has been a brilliant player.
“Then you’ve got Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain, who have been very disappointing since they’ve come, so you probably need three or four midfielders alone, and that takes a lot of money.”
