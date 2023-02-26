“Never been a fan” – Dietmar Hamann tears into Liverpool star Klopp really likes

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has heavily criticised the state of the Reds’ current midfield and has revealed that he has ‘never been a fan’ of a certain star.

The middle of the park has been a weak area for Jurgen Klopp’s team this season as the Reds continue to experience a miserable season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Hamann addressed the current make-up of Liverpool’s midfield, slating a number of the Merseyside club’s players in that area of the pitch.

One player in particular he targeted was Thiago, stating that he has never been a fan of the man many would say is Liverpool’s best midfield star.

Speaking prior to Liverpool’s trip to Crystal Palace, he said: “All the players they’ve got in midfield – who are you going to keep for next season? Because obviously the ones who have got a contract, I’m not sure somebody will take them.

“But if you look at midfield now, you look at Bajcetic, who has done well, he’s a young kid – of course you’ve got to keep him. Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones – they have progressed.

“Thiago, I’ve never been a fan of. I don’t think Liverpool is good enough to have a Thiago in the team at the moment. Fabinho hasn’t been the same. Milner is coming to the end, has been a brilliant player.

“Then you’ve got Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain, who have been very disappointing since they’ve come, so you probably need three or four midfielders alone, and that takes a lot of money.”

