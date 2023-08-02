“The most overrated player in Europe” – Liverpool player slammed by Didi Hamann

It isn’t clear why Didi Hamann has such a beef with his old club, Liverpool, but the former midfielder is at it again.

The German has already been on the end of a verbal volley from current Reds manager, Jurgen Klopp, after a journalist had put a question to him using a phrase coined by Hamann.

Hamann is likely to get it with both barrels this time, after he told MARCA that current star, Thiago Alcantara, was “the most overrated player in Europe.”

No sugar coating his comments, no hiding behind anyone. Saying it as he sees it, though he’s unlikely to get too many people agreeing with him.

It sounds like the type of thing someone who has lost importance in the game wants to say to open up a big can of worms and be at the centre of the narrative.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham looking at 19-goal striker to replace Michail Antonio West Ham defender in advanced talks with Liverpool West Ham to go head to head with Arsenal for international centre-back

Why else would he feel the need to spout such guff about a player that is one of the best passers of his generation and, injuries aside, is the silkiest of players in a Red shirt?

Whilst it’s ostensibly true that he hasn’t perhaps had the impact that many may have thought he would, that’s much more to do with his injury curse than being ‘overrated.’

All Hamann is doing is making a rod for his own back, and pretty soon people are going to switch off entirely when they seen him on TV or hear him on the radio.