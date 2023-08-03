Champions League winner with Liverpool labels current Reds midfielder the “most overrated player in European football”

Former Liverpool star Didi Hamann has labelled a midfielder at his former club the “most overrated player in European football” as the German doesn’t hold back with strange comments.

That is, of course, Thiago; a player Hamann has a strange agenda against despite being one of the most talented midfielders in world football. The German pundit has often made negative comments about the Spaniard and the “overrated” line is one he has used in the past.

Hamann has stated that he doesn’t understand the hype around Thiago and hints that Liverpool should get rid of the veteran star as part of their ongoing overhaul in midfield.

The Spaniard is currently recovering from an injury but will be fit for the start of the new season as he looks to have a good campaign in a red shirt having suffered a lot with injuries last time around.

Didi Hamann speaks negatively about Liverpool’s Thiago once again

“He is the most overrated player in European football,” Hamann said about Thiago via Marca.

“When things are going well and you have a lot of possession, he’s a good player, but when it’s time to put things in their place and take control, he doesn’t.

“I don’t understand the hype that is given to him. He’s a decent player, not a great player, as many people have said.”