(Photo) Cristiano Ronaldo pictured driving to Carrington ahead of key Man United meeting

Cristiano Ronaldo has been pictured in his car heading to Manchester United’s Carrington training complex ahead of his crunch talks with manager Erik ten Hag that are due to take place today.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Portugal international with have his first meeting with Ten Hag since the Red Devils boss dropped him from his squad for leaving the Tottenham game early last week…

Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at Carrington this morning [men] pic.twitter.com/HybexqBxhW — utdreport (@utdreport) October 25, 2022

Ronaldo now seems to be on his way to Man Utd’s training ground and it will be interesting to see what the outcome of the meeting is.

Ten Hag has inherited a difficult situation at Old Trafford and this Ronaldo saga really is the last thing he needs in what was a challenging enough job anyway.