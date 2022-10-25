Talks today: Man United boss Ten Hag and star player Ronaldo set for crucial meeting

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will reportedly hold important talks with Cristiano Ronaldo today to discuss the player’s situation at Old Trafford.

This will be their first meeting since Ronaldo was banished from the Man Utd squad for walking out early from their 2-0 win over Tottenham, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Ronaldo has been one of the greatest footballers of all time in a memorable career, but he’s now approaching his 38th birthday and it seems Ten Hag doesn’t have a role for him as a starter.

According to the MEN report, the talks today will seek to determine if Ronaldo would be content to stay at Old Trafford if he is not an automatic starter week in, week out.

The Portugal international’s future remains uncertain, as he’ll surely want to be playing more often at this stage in his career.

Ronaldo has been linked with some big moves, but Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column today that there’s nothing to the links with the likes of Newcastle United and Napoli.

“Newcastle always wanted to go down a different path with a focus on young players. No news on Ronaldo, as things stand,” Romano said.

On Napoli, he added: “Napoli have Osimhen, Simeone and Raspadori as strikers, so I don’t see them joining the race for Ronaldo in January – at least, nothing ongoing as of today.”