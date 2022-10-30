Insider thinks West Ham star will audition for Man United move today at Old Trafford

Frank McAvennie believes that Declan Rice could be auditioning for a summer transfer to Manchester United when West Ham travel to Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Hammers captain has long been linked with a move away from the London Stadium, with Man United and Chelsea consistently linked with a move for the English midfielder.

West Ham travel to Old Trafford to play United on Sunday afternoon and speaking to West Ham Zone, McAvennie feels like Rice will shine no matter who he comes up against and that could make Man United realise that he is the perfect option for their own team ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

What did McAvennie say about the West Ham star?

“I think everyone knows what Declan is capable of,” McAvennie said.

“I think so. I think he’ll show it to be honest with you, playing against Fred, McTominay. Against Fred and McTominay, I would back Declan Rice all day long.

“It doesn’t matter who Man United play, I think Declan will shine. He wants to go there and show them that he’s better than them.

“I think that’s why he’ll do it. He’s a very good player playing against very good players. So he’ll stand up.

“That atmosphere won’t bother him, it’ll go in his favour. He does well wherever he goes, that’s what he does.”