Chelsea are contenders in the race for Palmeiras youngster Endrick and are one of three elite European clubs pushing hard for the 16-year-old star.

The Blues along with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are ahead of everyone else in the hunt for the Brazilian’s signature but it is uncertain, as of now, which of the three has the edge, reports Fabrizio Romano.

None of the three teams have made an official bid to Palmeiras yet, but it will happen soon states the transfer journalist.

Endrick will cost his next team €60m as that is the youngster’s release clause and would join the club in 2024 when he turns 18.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are the three clubs that are pushing hard to sign Endrick. They are ahead of all the other clubs. ??? #transfers There's no official bids to Palmeiras yet – but it will happen soon. Release clause: €60m. Endrick would join in 2024. pic.twitter.com/ZEw5kNasLA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 5, 2022

Endrick is the most sought-after teenager in the game at present with clubs linked to the 16-year-old for some time.

According to ESPN, the youngster first appeared on the front pages of the daily Spanish papers at the age of 15 and Real Madrid are a club that have had their name attached to the forward constantly.

Endrick is being viewed as the next big thing to come out of Brazil and could be the heir to Neymar’s throne – who was also hoisted into the limelight at a young age.

With all the clubs involved and the attention on the youngster’s next move, this would be an incredible deal for Chelsea to secure from both a playing and a commercial point of view.

However, this is a tough race and with it entering a crucial stage, the Premier League side will likely be doing everything to beat the rest of Europe to the 16-year-old talent.