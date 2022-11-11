Premier League club considering the possibility of hiring former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa

Bournemouth are considering hiring former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa has been out of a job since being sacked by Leeds United earlier this year. The Argentine, known for his high-tempo, heavy-pressing systems, has taken a break away from football, but he could be on his way back to the Premier League.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Bournemouth are considering the possibility of appointing Bielsa.

Bournemouth’s side is still made up of a lot of players who played under Eddie Howe. The current Newcastle manager demanded a lot from his players in terms of pressing, similar to Bielsa, so the former Leeds man could be the ideal appointment for Bournemouth.

After Scott Parker was sacked earlier this season, Gary O’Neil took over as caretaker manager. After an impressive start, guiding Bournemouth into the top half, the South Coast club have started to slip down the table, so bringing in a more experienced manager could be in the pipeline.

With Bournemouth now sitting just above the relegation zone, the World Cup break could be the perfect time for the club to appoint a new manager, with the majority of their players not called up by their respective countries.