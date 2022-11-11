Manchester United will allow Harry Maguire to leave with three clubs lining up a potential deal

Manchester United have reportedly told Harry Maguire that he can find a new club with three clubs monitoring the situation of the centre-back.

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag and has made just three Premier League starts this season. Two came in United’s opening fixtures against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, in which the team conceded six goals in total.

Since then, Maguire has been used sparingly as the Dutchman has preferred a pairing of summer signing Lisandro Martinez alongside Raphael Varane. When the Frenchman sustained an injury against Chelsea last month, Victor Lindelof came next in the pecking order.

Maguire has retained his captaincy at the club but Bruno Fernandes regularly dons the armband in his absence.

Maguire will represent England at World Cup

Despite his lack of game time, Gareth Southgate has called up the defender to represent England at the forthcoming World Cup tournament. Maguire played a key role for the Three Lions at the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 tournament. Southgate has always trusted Maguire to perform at international level regardless of club form.

According to the Daily Express, United will allow their club captain to leave as early as January. His former side Leicester City are among the clubs interested, along with with two other unnamed teams.