Video: Henderson and Bellingham’s reaction to Liverpool transfer question

Liverpool fans may be intrigued to see the reaction of both Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham being asked about a potential transfer to Anfield for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Watch below as the pair speak together after starring in England’s World Cup round of 16 win over Senegal, with Bellingham continuing to shine as one of the most exciting young talents in the tournament.

Eventually the conversation turns to Liverpool, with both players laughing and jokingly ending the interview there…

Henderson and Bellingham being asked about Jude joining Liverpool ??? pic.twitter.com/fAYp5EVP2w — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) December 5, 2022

Bellingham would be a superb signing for LFC or any number of other top clubs, and it could be that he’ll end up replacing Henderson as the main man in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.