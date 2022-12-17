Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Birmingham city midfielder Jobe Bellingham as per Teamtalk.

The 17-year-old has done well for the Championship outfit since breaking into the first team scene at St Andrew’s.

Bellingham has the potential to develop into a quality player like his brother, Jude Bellingham, and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can agree on a deal to sign him.

The Magpies have improved their squad significantly since their takeover and they have brought in a number of quality players over the last few windows. However, the club hierarchy has shown a willingness to invest in top-class talents like Garang Kuol.

Jobe Bellingham could be a quality addition for them in the long run. The Birmingham midfielder’s transfer would be a future investment and a manager like Eddie Howe could help him fulfil his potential.

The Newcastle boss has built a reputation for nurturing young talent from his time at Bournemouth, and the 17-year-old midfielder could develop further under his management.

However, Bellingham could use regular first-team action right now and he is unlikely to get that opportunity at Newcastle. It would be ideal for all parties if Newcastle signed the player and loaned him out to gain regular first-team experience.

The 17-year-old is likely to develop faster if he is playing on a regular basis, instead of sitting on the bench at a big club like Newcastle.

The Championship outfit are thought to be under financial pressure right now and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can take advantage of the situation and convince them to sell the 17-year-old midfielder in the near future.