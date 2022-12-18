Arsenal dealt blow in pursuit of 23-year-old as his agent confirms they are “ready” to negotiate new contract

Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Nicolo Zaniolo as his agent has confirmed they are “ready” to negotiate a new contract with Roma.

According to a report from Roma Giallorossa, Arsenal have made an enquiry about Zaniolo. The report claims they will face hefty competition for his signature, but they could have now been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the Italian.

Zaniolo’s agent has addressed the Roma star’s future and has now admitted they are ready to speak to the club about a new contract.

“There are no clouds on the horizon, we have an excellent rapport with Roma and Tiago Pinto and we’ve agreed that we’ll discuss a contract extension in the future when the club think it’s best. Now, the most important thing is to focus on work and performance on the pitch. The club know that we are ready to sit down and negotiate. I repeat that the rapport with Pinto is excellent and Zaniolo is happy in Rome and with fans,” said Claudio Vigorelli, as relayed by Football Italia.

However, an offer from an elite club such as Arsenal who are pushing for a Premier League title could turn his head, but Zaniolo certainly owes a lot to Roma for sticking by him through his injury troubles.

Zaniolo has suffered multiple knee injuries keeping him out for an extended period of time and the club have shown faith in the Italian.

He was widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents before his injuries, but he hasn’t quite lived up to the expectation as of yet.