Liverpool star sets new Premier League record with involvement in Salah goal

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has just made a small piece of Premier League history with his assist for Mohamed Salah’s opening goal against Aston Villa this evening.

The Scotland international has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s best signings, and his remarkable assist tally backs that up as he today moved ahead of Leighton Baines with the defender with most assists in Premier League history.

See below for this stat from Opta Joe, who state that Robertson is now on 54 assists in the top flight, putting him out in front of former Everton left-back Baines, who managed 53 in his top level career…

54 – Andrew Robertson now has the outright most assists of any defender in Premier League history (54), overtaking Leighton Baines (53). Wand. pic.twitter.com/75KJ5xYlB2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2022

Trent Alexander-Arnold also had a role in this goal, playing a delightful chipped pass in to Robertson, who then put it on a plate for Salah, who finished well from close range.

Liverpool’s attacking full-backs have been a major strength for Klopp’s side for many years now, and we’re seeing the best of them at Villa Park tonight.