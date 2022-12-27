Liverpool are reportedly looking to prioritize a move for the Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

According to a report from the Spanish publication Marca, Jude Bellingham is keen on joining Real Madrid and Liverpool have decided to change their targets accordingly.

The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder was a key target for Liverpool but it seems that the player wishes to play for the Spanish giants in the near future.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can agree on a deal with Benfica for Fernandez in the upcoming windows.

The 21-year-old was exceptional for Argentina during the World Cup and he helped them win the coveted trophy earlier this month.

Enzo Fernandez is a prodigious talent who is expected to develop into a world-class footballer in the future and Liverpool would do well to secure his services. A manager like Klopp could turn him into a world-beater with his coaching and guidance.

However, the 21-year-old has a release clause of around €120 million and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to shatter their transfer record in order to sign the player.

Both Bellingham and Fernandez would be superb acquisitions for the Premier League club, who are in desperate need of central midfield reinforcements.

The likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner are expected to be on their way out of the club at the end of the season and Jurgen Klopp will need to replace them adequately.

Meanwhile, Bellingham could be a solid long-term replacement for Luka Modric if Los Blancos can get the deal across the line.