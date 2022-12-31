Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been dropped by Erik ten Hag for disciplinary reasons.

In their previous game, Manchester United defeated Nottingham Forest with Rashford playing a pivotal role in the victory, scoring and setting up a goal.

After such an impressive performance, many would have expected Rashford to keep his place as United travelled to Wolves, but Ten Hag named the England international on the bench.

Ten Hag has now explained his reasoning, confirming that Rashford is on the bench due to “internal disciplinary”, speaking to BT Sport, as relayed by the Daily Mail.

It’s unclear the specific reason Rashford has only been named on the bench, but it’s another sign of Ten Hag stamping his authority on this Manchester United squad. As we saw with Cristiano Ronaldo, it wasn’t long before Ten Hag banished him from the side.

Hopefully for Rashford’s sake, it isn’t anything too serious and won’t affect his next few games, but you’d imagine it’s just a slap on the wrist with him still being named on the bench and not removed from the whole squad.