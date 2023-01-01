Manchester United to resume contract talks with highly-rated wonderkid

Manchester United are reportedly ready to resume contract talks with highly-rated youngster Alejandro Garnacho after his impressive impact in the first-team this season.

The talented 18-year-old looks like he could have a very bright future ahead of him at Old Trafford, and so Man Utd fans will be pleased to hear Fabrizio Romano tweeting the update below.

See Romano’s tweet as he states that the Red Devils are planning to resume contract talks with Garnacho in the coming weeks and months, with the teenage winger in line to receive a new long-term deal with an improved salary from the Premier League giants…

Manchester United will resume talks to extend Alejandro Garnacho’s contract in the next weeks and months. ??? #MUFC Negotiations have been ongoing for months as Man Utd want Garnacho to be happy with new long term deal and improved salary. pic.twitter.com/eFsYFnf31J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2022

Garnacho didn’t necessarily look like he’d see a lot of playing time this season, but he’s made a positive impact when he’s been on the pitch, so the club would surely do well to tie him down to a new long-term contract.

United have a proud history of developing young players and it looks like Garnacho is the latest who could step up and become a first-team regular some time soon.