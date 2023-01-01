West Ham could perhaps make an intriguing change of manager amid a difficult start to the season for the east Londoners under David Moyes.

According to a report from Mail Plus, some sources inside West Ham believe there could be a genuine chance of former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa being chosen to replace Moyes.

Bielsa endured a difficult end to his time at Leeds, but was loved by the club’s fans for much of his reign there, which led them back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

The 67-year-old is also generally recognised as being hugely influential in the game, with his tactics and style of football known to have played a big part in inspiring coaches such as Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino.

It would be intriguing to see if he could get more out of this West Ham side than Moyes is currently doing.